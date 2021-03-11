Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Various instruments, including sensor kit, magnet, LNT keys and eight remote car keys, recovered

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

Inspired by Hollywood flick ‘The Fast and the Furious’, three men stole over 40 luxury cars using hi-tech tools, including scanners and GPS jammer, police said on Friday after arresting them.

The accused have been identified as Manish Rao (42) and Jagdeep Sharma (43), both residents of Uttam Nagar here, and Aas Mohammad (40), a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Rao and Sharma were nabbed when they came to strike a deal for a stolen car. The car was found stolen from the Paschim Vihar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Various instruments, including sensor kit, magnet, LNT keys and eight remote car keys were recovered during the search of the stolen vehicle, they said.

Mohammad, who was the main supplier of these stolen cars, was also arrested, police said, adding that he used to sell these vehicles in Rajasthan.

The accused were inspired by Hollywood movie ‘The Fast & the Furious’ and used scanners to unlock the cars within minutes and jammer to disable the GPS if it was installed in the car, the DCP said.

The trio are members of the infamous ‘Ravi Uttam Nagar gang’, police said.

The three accused disclosed that they along with their leader Ravi have stolen over 40 cars since April from various areas of the city, including Uttam Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Subash Nagar, Pashim Vihar, Munirka, Dwarka amongo others and sold them in Rajasthan and Meerut, the DCP said.

“The accused disclosed that by using a software-based hacking device, they unlocked cars and after formatting the vehicle’s software, installed new software with the help of device. The new keys became ready and they stole the cars within two to three minutes,” the DCP said.

After stealing the car, they parked it outside societies, near hospitals and other such places where CCTV camera was not installed, police said.

According to the demand, they used to transport the vehicle to the buyer, police said.

Two pistols with five live cartridges, tool kits, hacking device, 30 keys of cars, tools and seven stolen cars were recovered from their possession, police added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

2
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

5
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

6
Ludhiana

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

7
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

8
Chandigarh

Degrees awarded at IISER-Mohali convocation

9
Punjab NAS-2021 Report

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

10
Punjab

Flouting norms, Punjab health corporation awards Rs 52-cr contract for rehab drug

Don't Miss

View All
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking ‘where will the dog go?’
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Top News

7 soldiers killed as vehicles falls into Shyok river near Loc in Turtuk sector of Ladakh

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him

Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Various instruments, including sensor kit, magnet, LNT keys ...

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated at Indo-Pak border

Operation Bluestar anniversary: 4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in Amritsar

Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh's summer retreat

Digging Case: MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

Don't mingle with Pakistani locals, Sikh pilgrims told

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Roof of house collapses in Punjab's Dera Bassi; man has a narrow escape

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint in Jalandhar

Sports trials in Jalandhar: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials