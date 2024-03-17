Install solar panels, get zero power bills

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 16
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the official implementation of the Delhi Solar Policy-2023 on Saturday. Under this policy, consumers who do not get subsidy for using more than 400 units of electricity per month can now install rooftop solar panels and get zero bills.
Unveiled on January 29, the policy aims to transform the energy landscape of the national capital by encouraging widespread adoption of solar power.
“The Delhi Solar Policy is a remarkable initiative that would not only reduce electricity bills for Delhi residents, but also help in reducing pollution,” emphasised Power Minister Atishi.
Under the new policy, households installing solar panels would get to enjoy zero electricity bills, even for those consuming over 400 units of electricity.
Highlighting the financial benefits, Atishi stated, “The money spent on installing solar panels will be recovered within four years, with the government providing various subsidies and incentives.”
The policy also includes provisions for generation-based incentives, enabling people who install solar panels to earn additional income of up to Rs 900 per month.
The government aims to set a national benchmark for the adoption of solar energy, with a target of sourcing 50 per cent of its total electricity usage from solar energy by 2027. “Our aim is to increase the total installed solar capacity of Delhi to 4,500 MW by 2027, tripling the current capacity,” said Atishi.
This policy aligns with the government’s comprehensive strategy to combat air pollution and promote sustainable development in the Capital.
