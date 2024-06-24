Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The Congress’ Delhi chief, Devender Yadav, on Sunday alleged that instead of finding a solution to the water shortage issue in the Capital, Water Minister Atishi and BJP MPs and leaders are “playing politics” over it.

In a statement, Yadav said Atishi, who has accused BJP-ruled Haryana of depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi by releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water, is indulging in political showmanship.

The minister, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike to seek release of Delhi’s share of water, should have taken effective steps to address the issue on a priority before staging the ‘Jal satyagrah drama’, he said.

Yadav also slammed the BJP’s “gamesmanship” over the water shortage issue and said its seven MPs from Delhi should have taken up the matter with the Haryana Government as well as the Union Jal Shaki minister on the BJP-ruled state releasing less water.

Instead of protesting on the streets and getting drenched by the Delhi Police’s water cannons during this acute crisis, the BJP leaders should have worked to resolve the issue and save the people from agony and misery.

Yadav also took the Delhi Government to task over the deaths of more than 200 people in the searing heatwave battering the city.

It was really shocking that, according to official figures, 238 people have lost their lives due to the unrelenting heatwave sweeping the city but the Delhi Government’s Health Minister is issuing statements to justify his inaction, he alleged.

