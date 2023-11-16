Insufficient expansion of DTC fleet to blame for poor air: Congress

Tribune News Service

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) took a stand against the severe smog, which is affecting the lives of Delhi residents, at a meeting with former Congress ministers on Wednesday. DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely expressed concern at the rising air pollution levels, attributing the crisis to the alleged neglect by both the Central and Delhi Governments.

Lovely underscored the urgent need for action to mitigate the adverse impacts of pollution and criticised the governments for directing their attention to election campaigns in other states rather than addressing the pressing crisis in Delhi.

Clear policy needed There is urgent need for a clear policy to combat air pollution. The BJP government has lacked a definitive strategy despite claiming control of Delhi as a Union Territory. —Arvinder Singh Lovely, DPCC chief

Lovely identified the insufficient expansion of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet as a primary contributor to air pollution. He said that the failure to provide last-mile connectivity to Metro has resulted in increased two-wheeler usage and has elevated pollution levels.

The meeting proposed strategic steps to address pollution, including a long-term waste disposal strategy, comprehensive sewerage system coverage in unauthorised colonies, establishment of more waste-to-energy plants and the reintroduction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System in the trans-Yamuna area (east Delhi).

Lovely criticised the blame games played by AAP government, such as attributing pollution to stubble burning and implementing policies like the odd-even rule which causes inconvenience to the public.

He stressed the immediate need for a clear policy to combat air pollution, asserting that the BJP government lacked a definitive strategy despite claiming control of Delhi as a Union Territory.

