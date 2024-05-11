Interim bail to CM nothing short of miracle, says AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail from the Supreme Court as nothing short of a miracle, following his challenge against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

Triumph of truth The Supreme Court ruling not only granted bail to Kejriwal but also symbolised the triumph of truth, the Constitution and democracy. — Atishi, Cabinet Minister.

While Kejriwal will utilise this interim bail to campaign for the LS elections, he is required to surrender before jail authorities on June 2, as the interim bail is valid only until June 1.

“Obtaining interim bail within 40 days is nothing short of a miracle. Through the intervention of the Supreme Court, it signifies a divine hint that change is necessary in India. Kejriwal has the blessings of Lord Bajrangbali and his release from jail today holds profound significance. It’s not an ordinary occurrence; he is emerging from jail for a significant purpose,” said Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Atishi, Bharadwaj, Jasmine Shah and Priyanka Kakkar welcomed the move and said once again the SC has upheld the Constitution of the country.

Rai expressed, “The SC has kindled a ray of hope in the hearts of patriotic citizens. Today, the entire nation is happy. The SC has made it clear that the country’s Constitution, which was made through the sacrifices of countless martyrs, cannot be dismantled arbitrarily.”

Atishi emphasised that the SC ruling not only granted bail to Kejriwal but also symbolised the triumph of truth, the Constitution and democracy. “We extend our gratitude to the SC for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy. This paves the way for the end of dictatorship, a milestone we anticipate in the upcoming 2024 poll,” she remarked.

The AAP asserted that the Supreme Court’s order was a significant rebuff against a constitutional threat.

“All institutions of the country stood behind the AAP. Despite numerous leaders being incarcerated, we maintained faith in the country’s legal system. Today, with the Supreme Court’s decision, truth and the Constitution have emerged victorious,” said Shah.

Kakkar urged the public to rally in defence of democracy, stating, “This is our final opportunity to safeguard democracy. I appeal to everyone to step forward and protect democracy.”

A party leader confirmed that Kejriwal would be joining the election campaigns of the INDIA bloc.

INDIA bloc candidate Kanhaiya Kumar also applauded the move, stating in a post on X, “I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Kejriwal. This decision is crucial in protecting citizens’ constitutional rights. INDIA bloc’s struggle for justice continues, and the true victory will be achieved on June 4 by ousting this anti-constitutional government.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court