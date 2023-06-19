 International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held : The Tribune India

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

Had duped US citizens of more than $20 million

The four suspects in police custody in New Delhi on Sunday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

The special cell of Delhi Police — in coordination with USA’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — has busted an international cyber crime syndicate. Four people have already been arrested from various places in India for cheating US citizens of millions of dollars.

The special cell conducted multiple raids and arrested four accused from different locations in India on Friday and Saturday, according to the HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Dhaliwal said that the arrested accused allegedly cheated several US citizens of more than $20 million. He said that the accused posed as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and operated out of Uganda and India.

The four accused, who have been identified as Vatsal Mehta, Parth Armarkar, Deepak Arora and Prashant Kumar, were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police from Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

In order to nab them, the Delhi Police and FBI jointly executed the operation.

According to the police, Vatsal Mehta was the mastermind of the gang and his accomplice Parth Armarkar was running call centres in Uganda and India from where calls were being made to American citizens.

The Delhi Police said that one of the accused, Parth Armarkar (28), a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, impersonated as the former acting administrator of the DEA and the director of Interpol in Washington to commit the scam.

“Armarkar is an Indian national and visits India occasionally. The FBI and Delhi Police shared technical evidence and information on Armarkar which led Delhi Police to identify his whereabouts in Ahmedabad (Gujarat). Our team finally nabbed him from Ahmedabad,” said Dhaliwal.

The Delhi Police said two more accused — Deepak Arora (45) of Janakpuri (Delhi) and Prashant Kumar (45) of Dabri (Delhi) — were arrested from Uttarakhand.

“They were on the FBI’s radar for a long time. As part of coordinated action, the FBI has interviewed over 50 victims so far and also collected evidence of fraud for more than $20 million that will be produced in court as per the procedure. Two victims from the US have also been examined through video calls by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police,” Dhaliwal said.

The special cell commissioner added that all the arrested accused were produced in Patiala House court on Saturday from where the police got their five-day police remand.

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

