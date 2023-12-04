International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

On the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) unveiled the stark reality of hurdles hindering the progress of individuals with disabilities.

The United Nations-designated day, celebrated annually on December 3, is dedicated to promoting rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at all societal levels. This year’s theme, “United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for, with and by persons with disabilities”, underscores the collective efforts needed to address their challenges.

NCPEDP’s Executive Director Arman Ali lamented the gap between global empowerment narratives and the lived reality of persons with disabilities. Despite SDGs emphasising comprehensive data collection with a commitment to “leaving no one behind”, India faces a concerning absence of accurate data on disabilities. Establishing a comprehensive database for the disability sector demands coordinated efforts across ministries, encompassing health, education and employment, Ali shared.