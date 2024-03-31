IP University to accept CUET scores

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Indraprastha University has decided to accept common university entrance test (CUET) scores for admission to 20 undergraduate programmes. However, these scores will be considered secondary to the university’s own common eligibility tests or national-level tests. The deadline for submitting the CUET UG 2024 forms is March 31. Candidates will have submit their application through the Samarth portal. Besides, they will need to get registered on the university's online portal by April 10. Students have been advised to apply for both exams to maximize their chances of securing admission.

Declamation contest on April 5

The Department of Sociology at Jesus and Mary College will organise an event, “Nazariya”, as part of its annual academic day, Carpe Diem’24, on April 5. At the event, declamation, extended abstract, poster re-designing and song re-writing competition will be held. Besides, a keynote lecture and a panel discussion will also be organised on the occasion.

Math quiz competition on April 3

The Department of Mathematics at Keshav Mahavidyalaya, University of Delhi, will host “Quiz Buckers: A Math Quiz Contest” as part of its annual fest, Modulus’24 on April 3. With three rounds — MCQs, Battles, and The Finals — the top contenders will have a chance to win cash prizes worth Rs 6,000.

College to host job & internship fair

Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi, will host NEEV 3.0: The Annual Job and Internship Fair on April 4 from 9 am to 4 pm. The event promises face-to-face interactions with hiring managers from leading companies across various industries. Attendees can seize exclusive internship and job opportunities, receive career guidance from industry experts, and connect with recruiters. Recent graduates and students from all universities are encouraged to participate. However, with limited spots available, interested individuals are urged to mark their calendars and secure their spots early.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.