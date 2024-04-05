IPU, Ladakh varsity sign MoU

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has partnered with the University of Ladakh to enhance research and academic initiatives. The memorandum would facilitate joint lectures, workshops and conferences. It is claimed that the students would benefit from consequent field visits, internship opportunities and skill enrichment programmes. The pact was signed by IPU Registrar Kamal Pathak and University of Ladakh Vice-Chancellor Surinder Kumar Mehta.

UGC training for non-teaching staff

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday launched a capacity-building training for non-teaching staff members from 45 central universities. Organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission, the programme aims at training at least 5,000 employees from all central universities in the first phase. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, “As part of this capacity-building exercise, the UGC aims to provide thorough training to non-teaching staff in central universities to improve their skills and abilities.”

Register for dance competition

The NSS unit of Swami Shraddhanand College, University of Delhi, is organising a dance competition as part of its much-awaited event, JASHN-a-MELA. Interested students must register online by April 7. The college authorities have asserted that they would strictly enforce the guidelines, including the necessity of college IDs, prohibition of smoking and offensive language. The contest is scheduled to be organised from 12 pm to 3 pm on April 8. The event welcomes participation from all college students. TNS

6 new courses at Gurugram varsity

Gurugram: In view of the increasing demand for employment-oriented courses, Gurugram University has decided to start six new courses from the next academic year (2024-25) as per the current education policies. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar said the six new courses are Master of Physiotherapy (Neurology), MSc in Zoology, MSc in Botany, MSc in Biotechnology, BBA (LLB) (Integrated), and MA (Advertising and Public Relations). The Vice-Chancellor claimed that all these courses have been approved by the University’s Academic Council and Executive Committee. Students will be able to enrol in all these courses from the new academic session.

