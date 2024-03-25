Smriti Irani accuses AAP of betraying public trust

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Union Minister Smriti Irani, addressing a crowd of over 3,000 attendees at a grand Holi event organised by the workers of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to India’s progress.

Irani hailed PM Modi’s pledge for a developed India as the driving force behind the impending victory of Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Irani, accompanied by the current MP from Chandni Chowk, Harsh Vardhan, reminisced her longstanding association with Khandelwal, dating back to his role as her covering candidate in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

She praised Khandelwal’s four-decade-long dedication to serving people of Chandni Chowk. Taking aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in ED custody in connection with a liquor policy scam, Irani accused the AAP of betraying the public’s trust. She criticised the party for aligning with the liquor mafia and engaging in corrupt practices, tarnishing the integrity of Indian democracy.

Irani emphasised, “The AAP leaders, who projected themselves as paragons of honesty, have revealed to the people of Delhi that their true intention was to deceive the common citizenry, aligning themselves with the liquor mafia and pocketing a substantial sum of money.”

Irani, Vardhan and Khandelwal echoed a unified message of the BJP’s disciplined approach and unwavering support for Modi’s leadership.

