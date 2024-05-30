 Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors' : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says 'abnormal, looking at errors'

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in Delhi's Mungeshpur foxes scientists

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

A man splashes water on his face to beat the scorching heat in Bathinda on Wednesday. - Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



PTI

New Delhi, May 30

Large parts of northern and central India remained in the grip of a sweltering heat wave on Wednesday with the maximum temperature in the national capital soaring to a 79-year high.

While Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the weather officials in the city were left baffled when Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees prompting the IMD to examine the automatic weather station in the locality for possible errors in its sensors.

Cities and towns across Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh sizzled at maximum temperatures in excess of 47 degrees Celsius with Rohtak and Prayagraj logging 48.8 degrees, the highest temperatures recorded in the country on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, both Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Rohtak in Haryana broke records for the highest maximum temperature ever recorded for the month.

Prayagraj had clocked a maximum of 48.4 degrees Celsius on May 30, 1994. For Rohtak, the previous all-time high maximum was 47.2 degrees on June 6, 1995.

But, it was the maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, a densely populated locality amid fields and open spaces on the fringes of the national capital that left weather scientists flummoxed.

"It looks abnormal and it is an outlier when compared with other weather stations in the national capital region," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a statement.

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju also directed the IMD to verify the weather station in Mungeshpur for possible errors as the maximum temperatures had witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday from the 49.9 degrees recorded at three weather stations in the national capital.

The weather office has said the heat wave conditions were likely to abate over the next couple of days due to a western disturbance, rainfall, thunderstorms and moist south-westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea to northwest India.

Una, one of the entry points for Himachal Pradesh, logged a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 45.2 degrees observed on May 24, 2013.

Karwar in coastal Karnataka also recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees, the hottest in May in the state. The previous record for 37.6 degrees was on May 5, 2022.

Amid intense heat wave conditions in the state, the Bihar government ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres until June 8.

The decision came in response to reports of several students fainting due to extreme heat wave conditions. Incidents of students fainting were reported from Sheikhpura, Begusarai, East Champaran, and other regions due to the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast that heat wave conditions are expected to persist for another three or four days in the state. Officials from the Bihar Disaster Management Department advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and prevent dehydration.

In Haryana, intense heat prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48.5 degrees Celsius. Mahendragarh recorded a high of 48.3 degrees Celsius while Sirsa sweltered at 48.2 degrees.

Extremely hot weather conditions also prevailed in Jhajjar and Faridabad, which recorded respective maximums of 48.4 degrees Celsius and 48 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a high of 44.3 degrees and Karnal 42.2 degrees.

Meanwhile, Rohtak and Hisar received light showers in the evening, providing temporary respite from the sizzling weather.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest with a high of 48.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury reached 46.1 degrees Celsius in both Ludhiana and Pathankot.

Faridkot recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 45.8 degrees, Patiala 45.7 degrees, and Gurdaspur 44.5 degrees.

Intense heat conditions also prevailed in Rajasthan despite the maximum temperatures falling by one to three degrees Celsius.

Pilani town in Jhunjhunu district was recorded as the hottest place in the state with 48.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, where the day temperature was 47.7 degrees Celsius.

