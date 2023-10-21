Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi along with other Nobel laureates issued a joint statement on Friday, appealing for compassion for all children in Israel-Hamas war.

The statement signed by 29 Nobel laureates urged compassion and action for all the children in the war.

“We have been deeply shocked by the children killed during massacres by the Hamas and the children killed so far in the subsequent and wide spread bombing of Gaza by Israel.” the statement read.

The Nobel laureates called for urgent release of the kidnapped children. “Children can’t be starved of water, food, healthcare and shelter. Children and vulnerable people must receive humanitarian aid immediately.” it further said.

“Palestinian children are our children. Israeli children are our children. We cannot consider ourselves civilised if this is what we do,” the joint statement said.

They appealed for lasting peace in Israel, Palestine and beyond, and light three candles. “Tonight, in the middle of this darkness, we will light three candles, one for all the children killed and kidnapped in Israel, one for all the children killed and maimed in the bombing and fighting in Gaza, and one for humanity and hope,” the statement read.

