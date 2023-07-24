ITPO complex gets makeover, to open on July 26

PTI

New Delhi, July 23

The redeveloped complex of India Trade Promotion Organisation's (ITPO) Pragati Maidan, which will host India's G20 leaders meetings in September, will be inaugurated on July 26, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The complex is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, the IECC (Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre) is being built as a modern complex.

In January 2017, the government approved the proposal of ITPO for the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan by setting up of a world-class IECC in the national capital. The total cost of the project is Rs 2,254 crore. The growing MICE sector needs this kind of investment in the country.

The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan was envisaged in two phases.

With a campus area of about 123 acres, the complex will be one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destinations, the ministry said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place in Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be the culmination of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year by ministers, senior officials and civil society.

#Narendra Modi