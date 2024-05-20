 It’s dull business for poll merchandise stores in national capital : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • It’s dull business for poll merchandise stores in national capital

It’s dull business for poll merchandise stores in national capital

Digital campaigns and strict Election Commission regulations blamed for Sadar Bazaar sales drop

It’s dull business for poll merchandise stores in national capital

Unsold election material at a shop in Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi. photos by writer



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 19

With the Lok Sabha elections in the Capital just a week away, the usual hustle and bustle in Sadar Bazaar, Delhi’s largest wholesale market, is notably absent. Stacks of unsold election merchandise languish in cramped shops that once thrived on the electoral fervour.

No demand

This year, sales have only reached 25 per cent. All parties seem to have accepted defeat already, with no demand for merchandise from any party but the BJP. — Gulshan Khurana, a veteran in the business

Just 10 per cent of material sold

Barely 10 per cent of our material has been sold this election. In the past, local party workers would purchase materials to display in their areas, but even they are not placing orders this time. — Mahendra Kumar, owner of Muskan Enterprises

Traders attribute the slump to the rise of social media and the Internet, along with the stringent enforcement of the Election Commission’s model code of conduct, which they claim has instilled fear in Opposition parties.

Sadar Bazaar, renowned for its wide range of election-related items such as T-shirts, flags, scarves, keychains, badges and umbrellas featuring party symbols, is now facing a slump in sales. Previously vibrant streets, displaying a variety of colourful symbols and slogans representing the political landscape, now exhibit a noticeably altered ambiance.

This year, the streets are dominated by saffron flags and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, indicating a notable change. Election merchandise is only found upon entering the shops. Many shop owners express visible dissatisfaction over the decrease in business, attributing it to digital campaigns and the strict regulations of the EC.

Gulshan Khurana, a veteran in the business for 50 years, lamented this year’s downturn. “This year, sales have only reached 25 per cent. All parties seem to have accepted defeat already, with no demand for merchandise from any party but the BJP,” Khurana said. He also linked the low voter turnout to the lack of election material. “People are motivated to vote when they see the colours and excitement of the elections. With the parties inactive, the public is also disinterested,” he noted.

Discussing his future plans amid the sales slump, Khurana remarked, “I have been in this business year-round due to the numerous elections. I’ve tried other ventures, like clothing in Palika Bazaar, but they failed. This business supports around 50 main partners, each with around five lakh people under them. My son might continue from the US, or I might appoint a manager, but I will not discontinue the family business.”

Other shop owners in the area echoed Khurana’s sentiments. Mahendra Kumar, owner of Muskan Enterprises, expressed his disappointment, saying, “Barely 10 per cent of our material has been sold this election.” In the past, local party workers would purchase materials to display in their areas, but even they are not placing orders this time. “In the previous Lok Sabha elections, small party workers used to make purchases worth Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000 for their areas.

This time, no such orders are coming through,” Kumar added.

Saurabh Gupta, owner of Anil Bhai Rakhiwala, blamed the digitalisation of campaigns for the lack of business. “Five years ago, selling election merchandise was like a festival. Now, with social media campaigning, the focus has shifted, and I haven’t even made 50 per cent of what I used to,” Gupta said.

Further down the road, frustration with the lack of business has led some to abandon the election materials market altogether. One shopkeeper, disheartened by the poor sales, refused to discuss the situation further. Another shop owner, Mohit Kumar, chose not to sell election merchandise this year, focusing instead on Bhim Army materials. “I am only selling Bhim Army material because the election fervour is just not the same this year,” Kumar explained.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed