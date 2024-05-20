It’s dull business for poll merchandise stores in national capital

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 19

With the Lok Sabha elections in the Capital just a week away, the usual hustle and bustle in Sadar Bazaar, Delhi’s largest wholesale market, is notably absent. Stacks of unsold election merchandise languish in cramped shops that once thrived on the electoral fervour.

No demand This year, sales have only reached 25 per cent. All parties seem to have accepted defeat already, with no demand for merchandise from any party but the BJP. — Gulshan Khurana, a veteran in the business Just 10 per cent of material sold Barely 10 per cent of our material has been sold this election. In the past, local party workers would purchase materials to display in their areas, but even they are not placing orders this time. — Mahendra Kumar, owner of Muskan Enterprises

Traders attribute the slump to the rise of social media and the Internet, along with the stringent enforcement of the Election Commission’s model code of conduct, which they claim has instilled fear in Opposition parties.

Sadar Bazaar, renowned for its wide range of election-related items such as T-shirts, flags, scarves, keychains, badges and umbrellas featuring party symbols, is now facing a slump in sales. Previously vibrant streets, displaying a variety of colourful symbols and slogans representing the political landscape, now exhibit a noticeably altered ambiance.

This year, the streets are dominated by saffron flags and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, indicating a notable change. Election merchandise is only found upon entering the shops. Many shop owners express visible dissatisfaction over the decrease in business, attributing it to digital campaigns and the strict regulations of the EC.

Gulshan Khurana, a veteran in the business for 50 years, lamented this year’s downturn. “This year, sales have only reached 25 per cent. All parties seem to have accepted defeat already, with no demand for merchandise from any party but the BJP,” Khurana said. He also linked the low voter turnout to the lack of election material. “People are motivated to vote when they see the colours and excitement of the elections. With the parties inactive, the public is also disinterested,” he noted.

Discussing his future plans amid the sales slump, Khurana remarked, “I have been in this business year-round due to the numerous elections. I’ve tried other ventures, like clothing in Palika Bazaar, but they failed. This business supports around 50 main partners, each with around five lakh people under them. My son might continue from the US, or I might appoint a manager, but I will not discontinue the family business.”

Other shop owners in the area echoed Khurana’s sentiments. Mahendra Kumar, owner of Muskan Enterprises, expressed his disappointment, saying, “Barely 10 per cent of our material has been sold this election.” In the past, local party workers would purchase materials to display in their areas, but even they are not placing orders this time. “In the previous Lok Sabha elections, small party workers used to make purchases worth Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000 for their areas.

This time, no such orders are coming through,” Kumar added.

Saurabh Gupta, owner of Anil Bhai Rakhiwala, blamed the digitalisation of campaigns for the lack of business. “Five years ago, selling election merchandise was like a festival. Now, with social media campaigning, the focus has shifted, and I haven’t even made 50 per cent of what I used to,” Gupta said.

Further down the road, frustration with the lack of business has led some to abandon the election materials market altogether. One shopkeeper, disheartened by the poor sales, refused to discuss the situation further. Another shop owner, Mohit Kumar, chose not to sell election merchandise this year, focusing instead on Bhim Army materials. “I am only selling Bhim Army material because the election fervour is just not the same this year,” Kumar explained.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha