I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

New Delhi, May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for defeating the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. He urged voters to “not cast even a single ballot in the Opposition’s favour”, claiming that its manifesto seemed to be inspired by the Muslim League.

Supporters cheer for the PM during a rally at North East Delhi constituency in New Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing his maiden poll rally in Delhi on Saturday, he also cleared the air around his succession in the PMO, saying: “I have no heir of my own. My life is dedicated to 140 crore Indians who are my heirs.”

Diplomats at rally As many as 25 foreign diplomats and eight heads of missions witnessed the PM’s maiden Lok Sabha poll rally in Delhi.

Citizens in the Capital will vote for seven parliamentary seats on May 25.

Currently, the BJP holds all seven constituencies in the Capital. I live for democracy I live for democracy; democracy runs in my veins... Four generations of the Congress ruled in Delhi, but now they are not capable of fighting on even four seats here. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The statement comes days after AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Modi, if re-elected, would hand over PM’s mantle to Amit Shah after turning 75 in September next year. Kejriwal had also cited the BJP’s purported rule to retire leaders who are aged above 75.

“They gave away 123 prime properties in the national capital to Waqf Board for votes when they ruled,” the PM said during an election rally in North East Delhi, where BJP’s sitting MP Manoj Tiwari is pitted against INDIA bloc’s joint nominee Kanhaiya Kumar.

The symbolism behind PM’s selection of the segment for his rally was not lost on anyone with Kanhaiya Kumar at the centre of BJP’s “tukde tukde gang” narrative.

Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU Students Union president, had faced arrest in 2016 on sedition charges for allegedly leading protests, during which seditious slogans were raised on JNU campus. However, he was later granted bail in the matter.

After meeting families of Hindu migrants from Pakistan, who received the firstset of citizenship certificates under the CAA, the Prime Minister attacked INDIA partners for practising a politics of appeasement.

“The INDIA bloc wants to distribute government tenders on the basis of religion and is playing a dangerous game to please their vote bank. These elections are for saving the poor and the middle classes from forces conspiring to snatch and squander their assets and life earnings,” said the PM.

He said the INDIA bloc was an opportunistic alliance and the world was watching how one corrupt party was covering for another. He added that India needed a strong government and he considered himself fortunate to be the chosen as the one to serve the country.

“I live for democracy; democracy runs in my veins... Four generations of the Congress ruled in Delhi, but now they are not capable of fighting on even four seats here,” the PM said the PM, taunting Gandhis, whose constituency is New Delhi, where there is no Congress candidate.

