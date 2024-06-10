IYC holds protest against NEET paper leak scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Sunday protested against the alleged “irregularities” in the NEET UG medical entrance exam.

National President of Youth Congress Srinivas BV said the scam in NEET exam was not just a betrayal with 24 lakh students but also a breach of faith with the medical system of the country and the future of the country.

“The government is silent on paper leaks and rigging in the NEET exam. The functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is under suspicion,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress