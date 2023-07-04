Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

As part of the BJP’s outreach (Vikas Teerth Yatra) programme External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today met the family members of ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo at their residence here in Rohini area.

Noting that he was pleased to visit the Delhi North West Parliamentary constituency today as part of Delhi Vikas Teerth Yatra, Jaishankar in a tweet said, “Met the family of Shaheed Tikalal Taploo. His sacrifice for his core beliefs is an inspiration for many.”

Later in a separate tweet BJP’s Delhi unit said, “Today, under the “Sampark se Samarthan” campaign, Union Minister @DrSJaishankar and MP @hansrajhansHRH met the family members of Martyr Tikalal Taploo in Sector 18 Rohini and explained to them in detail about the development works done by the Modi government in the last 9 years.”

Taploo, a BJP leader, was killed by terrorists at the age of 59 in September 1989. His murder had set off a series of target killings of Kashmiri pandit leaders and activists at the hands of militants.

As part of the programme, Jaishankar also visited the National Institute of Technology (NIT), New Delhi and interacted with students and explained them about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘talent to technology’.

Addressing students, he said, “We need those kinds of people who are future-oriented, technology-enabled, and those who have an understanding of the world, and can present our side and help us in contributing in building our image.”