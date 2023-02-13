Jamiat chief’s remarks spark row, religious leaders walk out

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Jain seer Acharya Lokesh Muni, along with other leaders, on Sunday stormed off the stage during the general session of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind over its president Arshad Madani’s controversial remarks that “Om” and “Allah” were the same God worshipped by “Manu”.

Madani said, “I asked dharma gurus who was worshipped when there was no Lord Rama, Brahma or Lord Shiva. Some said Manu worshipped Shiva. A few pointed out there was nothing then and Manu worshipped Om. I asked who is Om, and many said it is has no form, no colour and is everywhere. I said this is what we call Allah, you call Ishwar, those speaking Persian Khuda and those speaking English God. This means that Manu, that is Adam, used to worship one Om, that is one Allah.”

Rejecting Madani’s observations, Acharya Lokesh Muni said Madani had digressed from the subject of unity. “We only agree on living in harmony. All these stories regarding Om, Allah and Manu are baseless. He (Madani) spoiled the environment... I can narrate even bigger stories... I would invite him (Madani) to a discussion with me, or I can go to meet him in Saharanpur,” he said.

Madani heads the Arshad Madani faction of the Jamait.