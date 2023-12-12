Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests within 100 metres of academic buildings

Tribune News Service

new Delhi, December 11

Staging dharnas within 100 metres of the academic buildings at the Jawaharlal Nehru University can lead to a fine of up to Rs 20,000 or expulsion while any “anti-national” act will attract a Rs 10,000 fine, according to a new manual.

The Central University has brought a revised Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual with rules of discipline and proper conduct for students of the university. The rulebook has segmented misconduct and indiscipline in three categories.

It said that if any activity which incites intolerance towards a religion, caste or community or anti-national in nature will attract a fine of Rs. 10,000.

The punishment for holding dharna’s is in ‘Category-II’ it will attract either one or two punishments based on the severity of the act or actions committed. This includes fine up to Rs. 20,000, eviction from the hostel for up to two semesters’ and rustication and declaring out of bounds from entire JNU campus for up to two semesters.

It also noted that a student who is a repeat offender shall be expelled if he/she was awarded with five or more punishments during the entire duration of the study.

The guidelines come after ‘anti-national’ slogans were scribbled on the walls of building on the campus.