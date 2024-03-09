Jawaharlal Nehru University notifies committee for students’ polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

After a hiatus of four years, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has notified the election committee for the students’ union elections, marking a significant step towards the resumption of democratic processes on the campus.

The last JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections were held in 2019, and the process had been stalled since Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the appointment of Shailendra Kumar as the chairperson of the election committee for the upcoming JNUSU elections 2023-24, preparations for the polls are now underway.

Dean of Students, Manuradha Chaudhary, released a list of 42 students, including the chairperson, who will form the election committee responsible for counting votes and declaring the poll results.

“In reference to the circular dated February 16 wherein Aishe Ghosh and Md Danish were authorised to conduct GBM of the students for formation of the election committee to initiate the JNUSU elections 2023-24 process. In this regard, the following list of EC members along with chairperson election committee has been submitted. The dean of students hereby notifies the same,” the notification dated March 6 read. The announcement signals the beginning of preparations for the polls, with further escalation expected after the Dean’s office announces the dates for holding the JNUSU elections.

