Jilted lover hires goons to disfigure ex-boyfriend’s face

New Delhi, June 24
A 30-year-old female graphic designer and a henchman, who she had hired for Rs 30,000 to burn the face of her former boyfriend, have been arrested in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, the police said on Monday.
The woman wanted to take revenge from her ex-boyfriend and colleague for jilting her and getting engaged to someone else.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said Omkar (24), who is also a graphic designer, was attacked by three people in Ranhola area on June 19. The three came on a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife, cut him at several places, he said.
The police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area and the call details of Omkar to zero in on the woman and the three attackers.
