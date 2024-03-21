JNU forms panel to make polls accessible for differently abled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) election body has formed a sub-committee to address the needs of persons with disabilities (PwD) during elections.

It has implemented several measures to ensure accessibility for PwD students. This includes arrangements to accept questions in Braille format and introduction of a digital voting system for visually impaired students.

