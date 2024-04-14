JNU students’ body announces strike on April 16

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has announced a strike on April 16.

It has accused the university administration of ‘mishandling’ a recent sexual harassment case. The incident that allegedly took place on the intervening night of March 30 and 31 has led to outrage among the student community.

Under pressure from the JNU Students’ Union, the chief proctor’s office was opened on March 31 to register the survivor’s complaint. However, the protesters have alleged that while two non-university perpetrators were declared out of bounds, no action was taken against the two JNU students involved in the case either.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is also facing criticism for her ‘response’ to the incident. She has been accused of adopting intimidation tactics against the survivor and her supporters, instead of ensuring a swift and fair investigation.

The JNUSU has demanded a transparent and prompt investigation. They have asserted that the perpetrators should be held accountable and the survivor’s safety should be ensured.

Furthermore, the association has also raised alarm over the administration’s alleged disregard for student welfare and democratic principles.

