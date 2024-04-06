 JNU students’ union disrupts shooting of web series on ‘Emergency period in India’ on campus : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • JNU students’ union disrupts shooting of web series on ‘Emergency period in India’ on campus

JNU students’ union disrupts shooting of web series on ‘Emergency period in India’ on campus

Nearly 500 crew members are stationed on campus for the past two days setting up production facilities to shoot the web series

JNU students’ union disrupts shooting of web series on ‘Emergency period in India’ on campus

The students’ body demanded to know why the team was granted permission to gather students for shooting, claiming that it was involving students in the shooting of the web series. File



PTI

New Delhi, April 6

A shooting of a web series on the ‘Emergency period in India’ in the Jawaharlal Nehru University here was disrupted by the varsity’s students’ union on Saturday, even as the administration said that it has granted permission for the shooting to take place on campus premises.

The JNUSU objected to the shooting of the web series on campus at the administration block, terming it as “commercialisation” of the university space and demanded to know why permission was granted to film at the administration block when students are barred from protesting at the site.

Nearly 500 crew members have been stationed on campus for the past two days setting up production facilities to shoot the web series on the Emergency period in India, a senior official told PTI.

“The JNUSU has illegally obstructed and also tried to force film director Sudhir Mishra out of the JNU campus. The film director has taken due permission from the JNU authority to shoot a web series on the emergency period in India,” the official said.

Speaking to PTI, production manager of the web series Amar alleged, “A large group of students assembled and started disrupting while we were filming a scene near the administration block. They also hackled the director Sudhir Mishra and hurled abusive words against our team. We were forced to stop the shooting.”

An immediate reaction was not available from Mishra on the allegation.

According to the production manager, the director tried to hold dialogue with the opposing students and convince them that the web series was not against the varsity. However, the students continued to disrupt the shooting.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay denied the claim and said, “We are not against the web series or its team. But we won’t allow any kind of commercialisation to take place on campus,” he told PTI demanding the administration to return to money taken for allowing the shooting.

Earlier in the day, the students’ body had written to the varsity administration opposing the web series shooting at the administration block on the campus.

In an email to the JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, the students union demanded to know why the shooting was allowed within 100 metre radius of the administration block while the students are barred from entering the space to stage protests.

“We have come to know that a shooting of a film by Sudhir Mishra is happening at the administration block. It is appalling to know that it is the same place where students aren’t allowed to gather for raising their rightful demands,” the email read further stating that action is taken against students if they try to hold protests at the site.

“We have been opposed to the commercialisation of our university space. This is a public university and this space should not be used for any kind of commercial purpose,” it further read.

The students’ body demanded to know why the team was granted permission to gather students for shooting, claiming that it was involving students in the shooting of the web series.

The students body also demanded to know details of the monetary transaction with the administration for the shooting.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Punjab

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

4
India

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

5
Patiala

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

6
World

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

7
Diaspora

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

8
India

India, Pakistan meddled in poll: Canadian intelligence agency

9
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

10
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress leaders join AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress manifesto at UP’s Saharanpur rally

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

Modi says the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League impri...

Congress accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country’s dignity, democracy

Congress accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country’s dignity, democracy

‘Country is not the property of a few people and it belongs ...

ED accuses Manish Sisodia of delaying trial in Delhi excise policy case; opposes bail plea

ED accuses Manish Sisodia of delaying trial in Delhi excise policy case; opposes bail plea

The AAP leader had approached the court for relief, claiming...

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

China’s geopolitical priorities remain unchanged but it has ...

Congress’ Singhvi moves Himachal high court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan won the February 27 election throu...


Cities

View All

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

Rs 12 lakh looted at gunpoint from private bank in Punjab’s Amritsar

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

BKU (Ugrahan) continues to hold protest outside Bathinda DC’s office

Bhullar sets record for lowest winning total to lift Chandigarh Open trophy

Bhullar sets record for lowest winning total to lift Chandigarh Open trophy

Chandigarh: Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

ED accuses Manish Sisodia of delaying trial in Delhi excise policy case; opposes bail plea

ED accuses Manish Sisodia of delaying trial in Delhi excise policy case; opposes bail plea

Day after EC notice, AAP leader Atishi asks ED to reveal action against BJP in ‘money laundering’ cases

CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued

Excise policy scam case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 18

Delhi L-G approves suspension of assistant professor of government-run medical college facing sexual harassment charges

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in Kapurthala police net

Jalandhar: Lifting set to begin, grain markets not quite ready for wheat arrival

Nakodar: Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Two killed after being hit by train

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

Three-day lecture series concludes