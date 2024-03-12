JNU to hold students’ polls on March 22

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has said the students’ union elections will be held on March 22 and the results will be declared on March 24.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections were last held in 2019.

According to the schedule released by JNU’s Election Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the polls, the tentative voter list will be displayed on Monday and will be open for correction till Tuesday.

Students can file their nominations from March 14 and the final list of candidates will be displayed on March 16, a notice stated.

A University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) will be held on March 20, followed by the presidential debate wherein the candidates will address other students.

Voting will be held on March 22. The counting of votes will take place on March 24, following which the results will be declared, according to the notice.