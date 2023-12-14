JNU VC: Alcohol ban on campus fuelled discontent

New Delhi, December 13
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has said that it is the prohibition of alcohol on campus and not the imposition of fine for protests that has fuelled discontent against the newly introduced Code of Conduct manual.
The VC said this in response to the allegations of suppressing freedom of speech on the campus. Pandit said the focus of the manual was to address alcohol consumption on campus, along with tackling drug usage and misconduct towards female students.
Questioning the timing of students’ response, she said the document had been passed on November 24.
