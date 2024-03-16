JNUSU elections: Parties shortlist candidates for president’s post

New Delhi, March 15
The filing of nominations for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, scheduled to be held on March 22, began on Friday with the final list of contesting candidates slated to be released on March 16.
The Left student groups have shortlisted four probable candidates for the post of president, which includes SFI candidate Umesh Kumar Yadav, Democratic Students’ Federation’s (DSF) Anagha Pradeep and Swati Singh, and Dhananjay of All India Students’ Association (AISA).
The ABVP is preparing to field 12 candidates for the presidency, including Umesh Chandra Ajmira, Arjun Anand and Govind Dangi.
The ABVP aims to finalise four candidates from the mentioned pool to fill JNUSU office-bearer positions. Meanwhile, the NSUI may propose candidates like Kunal Kumar, Shudhandhu Shekhar, or Farheen Zaidi. The JNUSU elections are of particular significance, given the absence of polls since 2019.
Besides, the JNU implemented the model code of conduct (MCC), outlining rules and regulations for poll campaigning, which came into effect from Thursday night. Under the code, students are barred from using inflammatory remarks, wooing voters based on community, caste or religion, or spreading misinformation during campaigning.
