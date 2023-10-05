Journalists, teachers, students protest raids on NewsClick

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 4

Journalists, teachers and students staged a protest on Wednesday against the raids on NewsClick’s scribes and arrests of founder Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resource head Amit Chakravarty.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell raided multiple houses associated with NewsClick, including journalists and individuals who have contributed to the content of the organisation. Journalists gathered at the Press Club of India to raise the demand for a free press in the country.

Paranjoy GuhaThakurta, who was also called in for questioning by the Special Cell yesterday, made his presence at the Club. “What happened yesterday had a chilling effect. The message is coming very clearly to every single journalist, independent journalist to be alert. I see it as a black day for the press in India.” Paranjoy said while addressing the gathering.

More than 20 organisations, including All-India Students’ Association and Student’s Federation of India, staged a protest named ‘Citizens Protest’ at Jantar Mantar in the afternoon.

AISA secretary Abhigyan said, “We are here to tell that neither Prabir nor Amit is alone. The government is trying to curb independent voices which are critical to them. But to fight for them or to stand beside them hundreds and thousands of people are with them.” The journalists have also written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) undersigned by 18 associations.

The letter asks for some consideration from the courts regarding seizing of electronic devices, fishing expeditions on journalists with no bearing to a purported offence and ensuring accountability of State agencies. “We write this letter conscious of the fact that it is addressed not just to the CJI but to an incumbent who has said, within the court and outside, that (in bold) India’s freedom will be safe as long as journalists can speak truth to power, without being chilled by a threat of reprises,” the letter read.