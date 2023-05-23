Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended till June 1 in money laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, May 23

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till June 1 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

The judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “does not believe in democracy”.

"Modi has become very arrogant,” the former deputy chief minister charged.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the CBI and ED in the matter.

