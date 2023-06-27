 ‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM Kejriwal; Union Minister Lekhi hits back : The Tribune India

‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM Kejriwal; Union Minister Lekhi hits back

Last week, Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena had shared accusatory letters over the law-and order-situation in the national capital

‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM Kejriwal; Union Minister Lekhi hits back

Arvind Kejriwal and Meenakashi Lekhi. File photos



PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday targeted the Centre and the Lt Governor over Delhi’s law-and-order situation following a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, claiming “jungle raj” was prevailing in a city gearing up for the G20 Summit.

He asserted that if the AAP government is given the charge of law and order, it will make Delhi the “safest city” in the country. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi hit back, claiming that Kejriwal wants control over the city’s law and order “to protect his corrupt ministers and MLAs”.

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate new electric vehicle charging stations, Kejriwal said, “It seems that the Centre does not have a solid plan to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi.

“Some men carried out a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan underpass. The G20 Summit will be held near the underpass. People are feeling unsafe in Delhi. This is ‘jungle raj’,” the chief minister said.

Citing another crime incident, he asked, “What is happening in Delhi? Should the national capital’s law-and-order situation be like this?” Last week, Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena had shared accusatory letters over the law-and order-situation in the national capital.

Accusing the LG of interfering in the work of the AAP dispensation, Kejriwal said, “The only reason behind the current (law-and-order) situation is that the Centre and LG are using all their energy in stopping the work of the Delhi government.

“They are thinking about how to stop our schools, mohalla clinics, water supply and electricity. I request them to allow us to do our work and they should focus on their work. If you are not able to handle law and order, give us the responsibility. We will make Delhi the safest city in the country,” he said on the sidelines of the event.

Reacting to the chief minister’s comments, Lekhi told PTI Video, “Arvind Kejriwal is running a government where the (former) deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia) is in jail for corruption. His (former) minister Satyendar Jain has recently come out on bail.

“Over 40 MLAs are indulging in corrupt and criminal activities. Tahir Hussain was involved in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau officer in the northeast Delhi riots while Amanatullah Khan was stealing cylinders and storing them in Okhla. I guess it is to protect all these criminals why he (Kejriwal) wants law and order in his hands,” the Union minister claimed.

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

