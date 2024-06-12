 Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

Many parts of the city go powerless after power grid in UP’s Mandola catches fire

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

Pedestrians find a way to protect themselves from the scorching sun in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

The National Capital which has been reeling under the shortage of water supply and an excruciating heatwave on Tuesday witnessed another challenge of power outage across the city.

Several parts of the city saw power cuts after a power grid in UP’s Mandola which supplies 1200 MW of electricity to the capital caught fire, said Delhi Power Minister Atishi.

In a post on X, she stated, “There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected.”

“The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas. But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated.” she added.

Atishi also wrote a letter to the Manohar Lal Khattar who on Tuesday took charge as the Minister of Power in PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

Among the areas affected by the fire at power grid in Mandola included Wazirabad, Kashmere Gate, Geeta Colony, Harsh Vihar, Preet Vihar, Rajghat, Narela and Gopalpur. These areas saw a power outage for nearly two hours for the day. According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24, the total power purchase in Delhi was 40997 million units in FY 2022-23.

While 09.65 per cent of total power purchase is sourced from own generation by Delhi Govt Power Plants, 90.35 per cent is purchased from Central Government and other sources.

Atishi in the letter said that Delhi purchases power from generation units in other states from where the electricity is bought to Delhi’s borders by the national grid and thereafter supplied to the distribution companies by Delhi’s transmission utility, Delhi Transco Limited.

“Therefore, Delhi is dependent on the national grid to ensure that the power from generating plants actually reaches Delhi.” she wrote.

Delhi being the administrative capital of the country houses politicians, union governments along with a population of more than three crore residents.

“I must highlight that it is extremely worrisome that the national power grid experienced such a massive failure. In the light of this unprecendented concern, I wish to meet you as to ensure that such a situation does not rise again. It is of utmost importance that flaws in the grid infrastructure be remedied at the earliest so that not just Delhi, but even other states do not face such a crisis.” she concluded.

War of words continues

  • L-G in a post on X, stated, "Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Haryana, Nayab Saini ji yesterday. He reiterated that water was being provided to Delhi as per allocated share..."
  • In response, Water Minister Atishi said, "The Haryana government itself has admitted in their affidavit submitted in the SC that it is sending less water to Delhi, that is 985 cusecs of water. So, L-G's first lie has been exposed."
  • Atishi mentioned, "The second thing that the L-G Sahab is saying is that it is the fault of the Delhi government, they do not maintain the Munak canal…Let me tell the L-G Sahab that the maintenance of the Munak canal is 100 pc in the hands of the Haryana Irrigation Department".
  • Thirdly, the L-G Sahab is saying that water is being stolen from tankers. So, if less water is coming at the Bawana contact point itself, the entry point from where water comes to Delhi, that means this water is being filled in tankers in Haryana.

Power deficient

  • While 9.65 per cent of total power purchase is sourced from own generation by Delhi Govt power plants, 90.35 per cent is purchased from Central Government and other sources
  • Atishi shoots off letter to newly inducted Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

