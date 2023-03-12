Juvenile among three arrested for harassing Japanese tourist

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

Three persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended after a video surfaced on social media showing a group of men allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi, police said today.

The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreigner, who seemed uncomfortable. It also showed one of the men smashing an egg on her head. She can be heard saying “bye bye” in the video.

According to the police, the video is of Holi (celebrated on March 8) and was shot in an area of Paharganj here.

The girl in the video is a Japanese tourist who was staying at Paharganj and departed to Bangladesh on Friday, they added.

The girl has not made any complaint, neither called Delhi Police nor her country’s embassy as confirmed by the embassy official in response to an e-mail, a senior police officer said. Police on Friday had said they have taken the notice of the video and were verifying whether it is of a recent incident or an old one.

“The persons have confessed their involvement in the incident. They all are residents of a nearby area of Paharganj,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The girl tweeted from her Twitter handle that she has reached Bangladesh and was fit mentally and physically.

Police said action has been initiated against the accused under the Delhi Police Act. However, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any, they added.