Juveniles held for planning to kill notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana's father

Two sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and 20 live cartridges recovered

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo

PTI

New Delhi, May 25

The Delhi Police have apprehended two juveniles who were planning to kill the father of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, officials said on Wednesday.

They were detained after police got a tip-off about their plans, they said.

On May 7, members of Neeraj Bawana-Tillu Tajpur-Parvesh Mann gang had killed Braham Prakash, the father of Kapil alias Kallu Khera, who too is a gangster associated with Gogi gang, a senior police officer said.

Kapil with Gogi gang ordered the hit to avenge this death, he said.

Using technical surveillance, police on Monday identified the location of the accused and apprehended them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

Two sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

It was revealed during interrogation that they were supplied arms by gangsters Vivek and Doni on the direction of one Hitesh alias Happy, who is a member of Kapil alias Kallu and Gogi gang, police added.  

