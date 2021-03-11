Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

In another push to cobble an anti-BJP camp sans the Congress at a national level, Telangana chief minister and TRS head K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here, and later, in company with Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal visited a government school and Mohalla clinic.

Rao is on a two-day visit here as part of his country-wide itinerary to meet with non-BJP leaders to explore the possibility of a grand alliance of opposition parties with an eye on the 2024 general election.

He met Yadav for more than an hour, and discussed the political situation in the country.

Later, Telangana Chief Minister’s Office tweeted “Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister @YadavAkhilesh met Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed current national issues.”

Subsequently, he met Kejriwal and visited a government school in South Delhi. He also visited a Mohalla clinic.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government has been presenting better management of the schools and Mohalla clinics as the high watermark of its performance.

This was on ample display by AAP during its successful campaign for recent assembly elections in Punjab.

He also met economic experts in Delhi to discuss the country’s economic conditions.

Telangana chief minister is also expected to visit West Bengal and Bihar on May 29-30, where he will meet the families of the soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley incident in 2020.

He will visit Chandigarh on May 22 to offer solace to the 600 families of farmers who died during the nationwide farmers’ agitation. Mr Rao will distribute Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial assistance to each family.

He will distribute cheques along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

On May 26, Rao will visit Bengaluru where he will meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda On May 26.

Subsequently, he will go to Ralegaon Siddhi in Maharashtra to meet social activist Anna Hazare. Also, he will offer prayers to Shri Saibaba.

