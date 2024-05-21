K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the excise policy case till June 3. She was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Kavitha was produced before the court at the expiry of her previous judicial custody. TNS
Bihar migrant found dead
New Delhi: A man from Bihar was found dead in a godown in Shahdara with a sharp cut on his neck. He was identified as Satender of Sitamarhi in Bihar. A police team investigated the matter and nabbed Brijesh, also of Sitamarhi, and Fahim. Brijesh confessed that he wanted to marry the victim’s wife, therefore he killed him.
