Kalka’s party to support Modi

New Delhi, April 19

Sikh politics in the National Capital continues to be in a churn. Harmeet Singh Kalka, who broke away from the Sukhbir Badal-led Akali Dal to form his own party and named it the Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi, today said his party had decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls All seven seats in New Delhi will witness polling on May 25.

“Modi had resolved Sikh issues ahead of the General Elections,” Kalka said, who was accompanied by Jagdeep Singh Kahlon.

“A formal announcement will be made in this regard next week,” he said. Kalka said Narendra Modi established the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and he started celebrating Veer Baal Diwas in memory of Chhote Sahibzaade – the younger sons of Guri Gobind Singh. He said Modi sent the killers of 1984 riots behind bars. Kalka, in the past had maintained that his party was keen on doing work for the Sikh community.

