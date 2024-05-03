Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP files papers from West Delhi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 2

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the BJP candidate for the West Delhi constituency, filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

Addressing people before filing her nomination, Sehrawat expressed her gratitude towards her party leaders and sought the blessings of the people of West Delhi.

“I am thankful to the leaders of our party for their support, and I seek the blessings of the people of West Delhi as I embark on this journey,” said Sehrawat.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sehrawat alleged nepotism within the party and questioned the prominence of family members in their roadshows, suggesting a lack of alternative leadership.

“The people of West Delhi deserve leadership that is accountable and focused on their needs, not nepotism and family dominance,” Sehrawat remarked.

Competing against Mahabal Mishra from the AAP, Sehrawat emphasised the importance of development and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today’s nomination procession is historic, and the BJP’s victory flag is flying high. The people have witnessed the assurance of development in the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Sehrawat during her roadshow.

Accompanied by Central minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other BJP leaders, Sehrawat’s nomination procession witnessed an overwhelming support from the party workers and supporters.

“The BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi. The faith of the country lies in PM Modi’s leadership,” remarked Sharma during the procession.

Central minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the development projects undertaken in West Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi.

“The Modi government has connected West Delhi with world-class development, symbolising the countrywide progress,” stated Puri.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva lauded Sehrawat’s past contributions as Mayor and expressed confidence in her ability to facilitate development as an MP.

After filing her nomination, Sahrawat expressed her gratitude towards party workers and voters, reaffirming her commitment to serving the people of West Delhi.

