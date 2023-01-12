Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Home ministry asks Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Taking a strong view the incident in the national capital’s Kanjhawala area in which a woman was dragged for several kilometres, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Delhi Police to suspend all personnel on duty in 3 Police Control Room (PCR) vans and 2 pickets and serve show-cause notices to supervising officers for ‘failure’ in duties, officials said today.

The officials said the MHA has also asked the Delhi Police to file charge sheet in the case soon to ensure guilty are punished as early as possible.

The MHA’s recommendation came after it received a detailed report from the Delhi Police in the incident that took place on New Year’s morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

The report was prepared by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, who was tasked to submit a detailed report after a proper inquiry after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier directed the ministry to seek a detailed report from Delhi Police over the incident.

Following direction from Shah, the MHA then wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking a detailed report on the incident

The direction was issued hours after Delhi Police arrested five men travelling in the car along with several of their accomplices in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman. The victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling.