 Kanjhawala incident: Year after Delhi woman dragged by car for several km, her mother says, ‘nobody can fill void’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Kanjhawala incident: Year after Delhi woman dragged by car for several km, her mother says, ‘nobody can fill void’

Kanjhawala incident: Year after Delhi woman dragged by car for several km, her mother says, ‘nobody can fill void’

Delhi Police filed an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused who were charged with murder and under other offences

Kanjhawala incident: Year after Delhi woman dragged by car for several km, her mother says, ‘nobody can fill void’

Victim Anjali Singh (left) and the car which dragged her for several kilometres. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 31

“We were waiting for Anjali to return home so that we could begin the new year by offering prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara,” recalled Rekha, the mother of the 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car which dragged her for several kilometres last New Year's eve.

“Little did we know that we would get a call from police that night about her death,” she said.

Anjali Singh was hit by a car while she was on a scooter and was dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, killing her on the spot. Rekha and her family lost their loving daughter and sole breadwinner.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Rekha, a resident of northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri said that at first she could not believe that her daughter was killed in a road accident and she immediately turned on the TV to know if it was indeed true.

“I remember that I was continuously getting phone calls from all our relatives to know what actually had happened. I was totally speechless,” she said. Anjali was one of Rekha's four children.

“We all miss her so much. At the start of the new year, my sister used to take us to a place of worship. Her death has left a void that nobody can fill,” said Varun, Anjali's 12-year-old brother.

Anjali's post-mortem report revealed the causes of death were shock and haemorrhage resulting from ante-mortem (before death) injuries to the head, spine, left femur, and lower limbs. Over 40 injuries were found on her body.

“I still remember those images of her death, which still haunts me and will haunt every single family member,” Rekha said.

“I want to tell those who go out to party and celebrate New Year that they must be very careful as people forget how to drive after having drinks,” she added.

Anjali's income of around Rs 25,000 per month was a big support for the family, said Rekha, who is currently unemployed. She hopes the government would help her with a job.

“A portion of the money we had received through help after Anjali's death was used for my treatment while some portion has been kept as fixed deposits in the name of three children,” Rekha told PTI.

Anjali's family members donated her belongings at Ganga Ghat near Badaun, where they performed her last rites.

Delhi Police filed an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal – who were charged with murder, and Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh Bharadwaj – who were charged under other offences. A total of 117 witnesses were examined in the case, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, all seven accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy (under Section 120-B of the IPC), destruction of evidence (Section 201) and harbouring offender (Section 212).

Ashutosh and Amit have also been booked under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police had initially booked the accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving. Murder charges were invoked three weeks after the incident took place.

The men inside the car claimed they didn't hear anybody scream because loud music was playing inside the car. However, the police found intention and added sections of murder.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Groundwater in 18 districts of Haryana contaminated with arsenic, fluoride found in 21 districts

2
India

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

3
Haryana

Faridabad MC serves notices on 10,000 property tax defaulters

4
Amritsar

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

5
Punjab

Days after unveiling, statue of Udham Singh vandalised in Abohar

6
Features

YEAR in books

7
Himachal

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

8
India

Rich Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US

9
Punjab

Left behind, Minister of State Som Parkash gives hot chase

10
Himachal

Chances of snowfall bleak: MeT

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s directions not to be harsh...

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Okhla sanctuary sees decline in number of migratory birds

High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am