Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

New Delhi, September 15

Former foreign secretary and seasoned diplomat Kanwal Sibal is the frontrunner for the position of chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The government is likely to announce the appointment soon. Even before the formal appointment congratulations poured in for Sibal, who has previously served on the National Security Advisory Board.

Acclaimed academician Amitabh Matoo posted congratulations for Sibal on X, saying he was an excellent choice for the position.