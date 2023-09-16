Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

New Delhi, September 15
Former foreign secretary and seasoned diplomat Kanwal Sibal is the frontrunner for the position of chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
The government is likely to announce the appointment soon. Even before the formal appointment congratulations poured in for Sibal, who has previously served on the National Security Advisory Board.
Acclaimed academician Amitabh Matoo posted congratulations for Sibal on X, saying he was an excellent choice for the position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...