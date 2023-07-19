Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi commences operation

New Delhi, July 19
The Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), which was shut last week due to flooding, commenced operation on Wednesday, bringing relief to commuters.
With the rise in levels of the Yamuna river last week, the bus terminal was flooded compelling the government to announce the stoppage of all inter-state buses coming in from Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh at the Singhu border.
The passengers were then ferried to the city in DTC buses.
According to an official, the terminal started operation on Wednesday morning since the water was pumped out by July 18.
The restrictions on the entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital were also lifted on Wednesday.
