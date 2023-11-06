Keep away from foods that cause climate change, exhorts Murmu

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

“There is a need to shift away from foods, which add to climate change,” President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday.

She was speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day World Food India event in the national capital. “We must consider the environmental cost of what we eat. The previous generations did not have to worry on this count,” Murmu said.

“The time has come when we have to choose our menu in a way that avoids any harm to nature,” she added. The President called for shifting away from those foods that affect climate and moving towards environment-friendly menu.

Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said there is a great potential in this sector. He said the food processing contributes 75 per cent to India’s total agricultural exports.

MoUs for investments of around Rs 35,000 crore were signed during the three-day event, Paras said, adding that the programme has been successful with the efforts of all the stakeholders.

On the first day of World Food India, a total of 16 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the food processing ministry and various industry entities. These agreements amounted to a total investment of around Rs 17,990 crore.

The World Food India event aims to showcase India as ‘food basket of the world’. The first edition was held in 2017, but in consecutive years the international event could not be organised due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event also provided a networking and business opportunity for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. CEOs’ roundtables were held with focus on investment and ease of doing business.

#Climate change #Droupadi Murmu #Environment