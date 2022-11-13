Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

New Delhi, November 12
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a WhatsApp number (72779727799), seeking financial support from the people to pay the yoga teachers. The move is aimed at keeping the government’s ambitious ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme afloat besides reaping political dividend.
The AAP government’s programme recently became a flashpoint between it and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). “There is an idiom — Marne wale se achcha bachane wala hai. L-G sahab and the BJP are shooting arrows at the people of Delhi by stopping all good works, initiatives and schemes. One of them is the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference where he launched the mobile number.
Blame game
- The Delhi Government had on November 1 claimed the L-G had not approved the extension of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme after October 31
- Sources in the L-G Secretariat had said the office did not receive any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme
The CM said those willing to contribute could send a message on the mobile number, confirming their willingness to contribute and also mention the number of the teachers they wanted to fund. Each yoga teacher under the scheme is paid Rs 15,000 per month. “We will give them the name of the teacher and ensure that they directly hand over the cheque to that teacher,” he said, adding the contribution must be in the multiples of Rs 15,000.
Criticising L-G Saxena and the BJP, the CM said, “It was very painful when they stopped the yoga classes. Nearly 17,000 people were attending those classes. They said they won’t pay the salaries of yoga teachers. Who stops people from doing yoga? It is a sin.” The Delhi Government had on November 1 claimed that the L-G had not approved the extension of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ after October 31, but Kejriwal had announced that he would ensure that the yoga classes did not stop.
Sources in the L-G Secretariat had, however, said Saxena’s office did not receive any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...