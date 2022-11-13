 Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event : The Tribune India

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

Says contributors can pay yoga teachers directly after dropping a message

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

CM Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in New Delhi. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 12

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a WhatsApp number (72779727799), seeking financial support from the people to pay the yoga teachers. The move is aimed at keeping the government’s ambitious ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme afloat besides reaping political dividend.

The AAP government’s programme recently became a flashpoint between it and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). “There is an idiom — Marne wale se achcha bachane wala hai. L-G sahab and the BJP are shooting arrows at the people of Delhi by stopping all good works, initiatives and schemes. One of them is the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference where he launched the mobile number.

Blame game

  • The Delhi Government had on November 1 claimed the L-G had not approved the extension of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme after October 31
  • Sources in the L-G Secretariat had said the office did not receive any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme

The CM said those willing to contribute could send a message on the mobile number, confirming their willingness to contribute and also mention the number of the teachers they wanted to fund. Each yoga teacher under the scheme is paid Rs 15,000 per month. “We will give them the name of the teacher and ensure that they directly hand over the cheque to that teacher,” he said, adding the contribution must be in the multiples of Rs 15,000.

Criticising L-G Saxena and the BJP, the CM said, “It was very painful when they stopped the yoga classes. Nearly 17,000 people were attending those classes. They said they won’t pay the salaries of yoga teachers. Who stops people from doing yoga? It is a sin.” The Delhi Government had on November 1 claimed that the L-G had not approved the extension of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ after October 31, but Kejriwal had announced that he would ensure that the yoga classes did not stop.

Sources in the L-G Secretariat had, however, said Saxena’s office did not receive any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

2
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

7
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

8
Punjab

Gangster booked for threatening people on phone from Ferozepur jail

9
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Can’t blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

Buy trade fair tickets at 67 Metro stations

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries