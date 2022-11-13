Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 12

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a WhatsApp number (72779727799), seeking financial support from the people to pay the yoga teachers. The move is aimed at keeping the government’s ambitious ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme afloat besides reaping political dividend.

The AAP government’s programme recently became a flashpoint between it and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). “There is an idiom — Marne wale se achcha bachane wala hai. L-G sahab and the BJP are shooting arrows at the people of Delhi by stopping all good works, initiatives and schemes. One of them is the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference where he launched the mobile number.

The CM said those willing to contribute could send a message on the mobile number, confirming their willingness to contribute and also mention the number of the teachers they wanted to fund. Each yoga teacher under the scheme is paid Rs 15,000 per month. “We will give them the name of the teacher and ensure that they directly hand over the cheque to that teacher,” he said, adding the contribution must be in the multiples of Rs 15,000.

Criticising L-G Saxena and the BJP, the CM said, “It was very painful when they stopped the yoga classes. Nearly 17,000 people were attending those classes. They said they won’t pay the salaries of yoga teachers. Who stops people from doing yoga? It is a sin.” The Delhi Government had on November 1 claimed that the L-G had not approved the extension of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ after October 31, but Kejriwal had announced that he would ensure that the yoga classes did not stop.

Sources in the L-G Secretariat had, however, said Saxena’s office did not receive any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31.