Kejri targets BJP over sanitation, garbage disposal

PTI

New Delhi, November 20

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to vote for those in the upcoming municipal polls who want to stop the development and welfare work in the Capital.

Congress ex-MP joins AAP Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joined AAP on Sunday in the presence of party’s convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia in a public meeting. “I have continuously served the people for the past 30 years. Now, I will strengthen AAP in the entire nation,” Mishra said. TNS

Addressing a public meeting in Paharganj here, he said though his government improved schools and hospitals, it could not do much on the sanitation front as the responsibility lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP, which has ruled the civic body for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term, is planning to create another garbage mountain in Delhi.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

“Do not vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

“During our tenure, we improved schools and hospitals, provided free electricity and water, besides installing CCTV cameras and building mohalla clinics. But we feel sad that we could not do anything to improve sanitation as it is the responsibility of the MCD.

“Give us one chance to clean Delhi and we will deliver results,” he added. Targeting the BJP, Kejriwal said the party has “deployed L-G sahab to stop my work”.

The Chief Minister said the BJP is “planning” to create another garbage mountain on the Basant Road.

“They (BJP) will collect garbage from Karol Bagh and throw it on the Basant Road. There will be a garbage mountain within a year. There will be a foul smell in the entire area, and mosquitoes and flies will breed at the landfill site.