 Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

“The arrest of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the Lok Sabha elections is a deliberate conspiracy aimed at silencing the strongest opposition voice in the country,” said Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said if Kejriwal were free, he would have actively campaigned for the INDIA Alliance nationwide.

He condemned the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), highlighting “their failure to produce any evidence against Kejriwal despite a two-year investigation suggesting a sinister motive behind the arrest”.

On April 29, the Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest.

“It is not the principle of the ED and CBI to prove Kejriwal guilty by any means, but the way CBI and ED conducted their proceedings and evidence that Kejriwal has presented in that regard, prove it otherwise.” the AAP leader said.

Bhardwaj stated that the Constitution had not given this right to the ED and the CBI. “It is the job of the ED and CBI to present all the facts whether in favour or against before the court, whatever facts they have received. If the ED and CBI hide the facts in favour and present only those facts before the court which have been made under pressure and false statements have been taken against Kejriwal, how will the court be able to take an impartial decision?” he asked.

He alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to stop him from campaigning for the AAP in the biggest election of the country.

“Kejriwal talks to people in the language of common man and directly asks the questions of the public to the Central government, directly challenges the PM. Such leaders are rare in the Opposition and by putting such a leader in jail just before the elections, a conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP-ruled Central government to weaken the voice of the Opposition,” Bhardwaj concluded.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

