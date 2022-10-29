Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

PTI

Navsari, October 29

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were on Saturday shown black flags by BJP supporters, who also chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans when the AAP leaders were on their way to address a public rally at Chikhli in Gujarat's Navsari district.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters standing on the roadside between Khudvel and Golvad villages in Chikhli taluka waved black flags as the motorcade of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders passed by. They also shouted 'Modi, Modi' as the vehicles made their way to the National Cricket Ground in Chikhli town, where the two chief ministers were to address the rally.

Referring to the incident while addressing the rally later, Kejriwal said he considers those showing black flags to him as his brothers, and said he was confident that one day he would win over their hearts and make them join his party.

Kejriwal said that people can vote for whichever party they like, but the AAP will make sure that their children get free and quality education and medical treatment.

He claimed that even the BJP members were against the government in Gujarat and many of them have told him they want to see the party removed from power. He appealed to the BJP workers to stay with their party but vote for AAP.

"As soon as they (BJP supporters) saw us, they started chanting, 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. I consider them as my brothers, I have nothing against them in my heart. You can shout for whoever you want, vote for whichever party you want. I will make schools for your children, get an ill member of your family treated. I am confident I will win your heart one day and make you join my party," he said.

The AAP's national convener further said he was not against anyone and will make schools for all, including those who vote for Congress and BJP.

"We will get the family members of those treated who show us black flags. I am not against anyone," he said.

He also took a swipe at the "double engine" government campaign of the BJP and asked as to why there was a need for it.

"One engine malfunctioned, and another engine became old. We don't need a double engine government, but a new engine," he said.

Calling his party a "new engine" that has hit the market, he said it comes with the "latest technology, 21st century engine and runs smoothly with new politics and new faces." Kejriwal claimed that all the members of the BJP were against the government and wanted a change.

He told people that if they want to do politics or hooliganism, they can go to BJP and if they want schools for their children, hospitals and mohalla clinics, they can be part of the AAP.

"I am an engineer, I know how to make roads and supply electricity. I will do all this work. I don't know hooliganism. I hate it," he said.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP government of corruption and wondered where all the money given by the people in taxes was spent.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are due by the year-end.

