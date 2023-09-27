 Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 27

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to look into alleged “irregularities and misconduct” by unidentified public servants of the Delhi Government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi rejected the allegation of any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of “using all its power to finish AAP”.

The CBI has registered the PE against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, the officials said.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.

In its letter to the PWD on Monday, the anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents and bids submitted by contractors.

It has sought documents related to approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, they said.

It also asked the PWD to deposit records related to payments made to the contractor AK Builders and consultant to the project in addition to several other relevant documents.

Reports had surfaced in April claiming that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on “addition/alternation” of Kejriwal’s government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

The money was spent in six tranches between September 9, 2020 to June 2022, documents showed.

The BJP and the Congress had attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for the alleged extravagant expenditure on the CM’s residence, citing Kejriwal’s promises to live in an ordinary house like a common man once he comes to power.

The AAP alleged that the development was part of the BJP’s efforts to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from working for the people.

“This is the reason why the country’s best health and education ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were put behind bars,” it alleged.

“The BJP is using all its power to finish the AAP,” the party alleged.

“There is only one party which is AAP that seeks votes on the basis of doing good work in the fields of health and education but the BJP does not want that the poor people should have good education and excellent health facilities,” it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party said the BJP was now trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies.

“They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of this (CBI enquiry) also,” it said.

Kejriwal’s official residence had been built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh had said at that time.

Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department (PWD) suggested a new house be built and this was done, he had said, claiming Rs 30 crore was spent on the rebuilt house.

Kejriwal has been occupying the official residence- at 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area after becoming chief minister in 2015.

It also has the chief minister’s camp office spread over a 5,000 square metre area, officials had said.

A senior PWD official had said, “It was not renovation and a new structure has come up in place of the old structure. His camp office is also there. The expenditure is around Rs 44 crore but what is to be noted is that the old structures have been replaced with new ones.”

According to documents, the total expenditure included Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs 1 crore on interior consultancy and Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances.

An amount of Rs 2.85 crore was spent on firefighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

A separate amount of Rs 8.11 crore of the sanctioned amount of Rs 9.99 crore was spent on the camp office of the chief minister at his official residence, it showed.

Accusing the BJP of political vendetta, the Aam Aadmi Party said, “No matter how many enquiries BJP gets launched, Kejriwal will continue to fight in the interest of the common people. Kejriwal has vowed to make India the number one country in the world and he will do so. He is ready to pay any price for it.”

#Arvind Kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

2
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

3
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

4
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

5
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

6
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

7
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

8
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

9
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

10
Punjab

Mohali poised to be chip-making hub

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the al...

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

PCB chief Ashraf confident that players will be ‘well looked...

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab’s Kurali

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

Centre notifies appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore jewellery heist: Several teams formed to crack case, say Delhi Police

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

32 students from Delhi’s armed forces preparatory school cleared NDA exam: Arvind Kejriwal

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship