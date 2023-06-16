Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

New Delhi, June 15

The first meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), constituted through an ordinance by the Centre, has been summoned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 20 even as he called the panel a “farce”. The NCCSA, which was formed on May 19 by the Centre to bring back executive control over matters related to services to its domain, is likely to discuss disciplinary proceedings against an officer during the meeting. The Delhi CM is the chairman of the authority.

According to an official statement, Kejriwal said even before its first meeting, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar have “colluded” to turn the NCCSA into a “farce” authority.

Reacting to the allegation, an official of the L-G Secretariat said it was "shocking that false and misleading statements comprising patently wrong assertions and half-truths are being issued as official statements of the Chief Minister's office." No immediate reaction was available from the chief secretary of Delhi.

The Delhi Government statement said, "Several proposals related to services are being directly sent by the chief secretary to the L-G, bypassing the CM and the NCCSA. Two weeks back, the CM and the NCCSA were bypassed by the CS who colluded with the L-G to directly issue suspension orders for an officer in another matter."

However, the L-G Secretariat official said contrary to the claims being made by the CM office, not a "single" file pertaining to posting or transfer has been sent to or received by the L-G after the ordinance came into effect.

"As far as the matter of suspension of an official is concerned, it was duly recommended by the authority as per law and the CM, as its chairman, was fully aware of it," he claimed and questioned if Kejriwal was trying to save the "corrupt".

The Delhi Government statement also said that the outcome of the authority meeting is already known with two members as officers appointed by the central government and the CM being in the minority.

The setting up of the NCCSA came just over a week after the Supreme Court, in its verdict, handed over executive control over services matters to the elected dispensation in Delhi. — PTI

Statements misleading, claims L-G office