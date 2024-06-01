Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

New Delhi, May 31
The Delhi BJP has reacted strongly to the statements of Chief Minister’s Arvind Kejriwal on his health and termed these “lies”. On Friday, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Yes, Arvind Kejriwal is suffering from a serious illness of lying.”
“The Chief Minister has mentioned several tests; only one of these requires overnight fasting and the other tests will be completed within few hours and the results will be available by evening,” Sachdeva said. “Pretending to be sick and seeking false sympathy is his nature and the people of Delhi and Punjab understand this,” he added.
Questioning Kejriwal’s recent activities, he said, “If Arvind Kejriwal was really sick, why did he engage in political tourism and campaigning?”
The Delhi BJP chief also downplayed Kejriwal’s claim of an increase in ketones in his urine, saying, “It may be a result of dehydration rather than a genuine health concern.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal
The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state