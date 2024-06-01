Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Delhi BJP has reacted strongly to the statements of Chief Minister’s Arvind Kejriwal on his health and termed these “lies”. On Friday, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Yes, Arvind Kejriwal is suffering from a serious illness of lying.”

“The Chief Minister has mentioned several tests; only one of these requires overnight fasting and the other tests will be completed within few hours and the results will be available by evening,” Sachdeva said. “Pretending to be sick and seeking false sympathy is his nature and the people of Delhi and Punjab understand this,” he added.

Questioning Kejriwal’s recent activities, he said, “If Arvind Kejriwal was really sick, why did he engage in political tourism and campaigning?”

The Delhi BJP chief also downplayed Kejriwal’s claim of an increase in ketones in his urine, saying, “It may be a result of dehydration rather than a genuine health concern.”

