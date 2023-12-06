Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

New Delhi, December 6
The AAP dispensation has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Board's records by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, government sources said on Wednesday.
The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said.
"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed for an audit of DJB," a source said.
The BJP and AAP have been sparring over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board since last month.
